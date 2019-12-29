|
|
To be forever remembered as a loving grandmother, devoted wife and mother, Mary Rose Murello passed away Dec. 24, 2019 at age 99 in New Bern, N.C.
A Virginia Beach resident from 1964 to 2010, she was born Aug. 17, 1920, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Having lived through the aftermath of the First World War, then the Great Depression, Mary did her part during World War II as a bookkeeper for Curtis Wright Aviation, then as a military spouse. She was married to her husband, Lt. Col. Charles E. Murello, for 68 years. Upon his retirement from the Army, they settled in Virginia Beach where she became active in the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, and in her church.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Marcy A. Riordan of New Bern, N.C., and by her 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Charles and their son, Michael A. Murello.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Jan. 3, 2020, at St. John the Apostle Church in Virginia Beach.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019