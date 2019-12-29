The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-3181
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Apostle Church
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Murello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rose Murello


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rose Murello Obituary
To be forever remembered as a loving grandmother, devoted wife and mother, Mary Rose Murello passed away Dec. 24, 2019 at age 99 in New Bern, N.C.

A Virginia Beach resident from 1964 to 2010, she was born Aug. 17, 1920, in Buffalo, N.Y.

Having lived through the aftermath of the First World War, then the Great Depression, Mary did her part during World War II as a bookkeeper for Curtis Wright Aviation, then as a military spouse. She was married to her husband, Lt. Col. Charles E. Murello, for 68 years. Upon his retirement from the Army, they settled in Virginia Beach where she became active in the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, and in her church.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Marcy A. Riordan of New Bern, N.C., and by her 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Charles and their son, Michael A. Murello.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Jan. 3, 2020, at St. John the Apostle Church in Virginia Beach.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cotten Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -