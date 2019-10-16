The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services - CHESAPEAKE
1146 Rodgers Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
(757) 494-1404
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services - CHESAPEAKE
1146 Rodgers Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Union United Church of Christ
877 Goff St
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Mary Ruth Smith


1944 - 2019
Mary Ruth Smith Obituary
Mary Ruth Smith, born to the late Sam & Lucy Smith, departed this life on Friday, October 4. 2019. Mary was born August 18, 1944 in Tarboro. NC.

Mary was a loving mother and an excellent homemaker known for her warm and gracious hospitality to family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Eddie J. Smith; sisters and brothers: Samuel Smith, Lillian Smith, Donald Smith, Elaine Lewis (Keith) & Randolph Smith (Cheryl); nieces and nephews: Russell, Jeremiah, Alonzo, Carolyn, Tameka, Regina, Randoloh & Rachael; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be 5-7pm Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 @ Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services, 1146 Rodgers St., Ches, VA 23324 (757) 494-1404. A funeral service will be 11am Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 @ Union United Church of Christ; 877 Goff St, Norfolk, Va 23504. Burial will be in Roosevelt Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019
