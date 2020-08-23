Mary S. Carl, 76, of Chesapeake, VA passed away on August 21, 2020.Born in North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Selma Ivey. She retired from the Chesapeake Health Department after 20 years of service. She enjoyed traveling to see lighthouses and gardening.Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 23 years, H. Arthur Carl; daughter, Kim White; son, Mark White; and two brothers, Willie Ivey, Jr., and Buddy Ivey.A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: