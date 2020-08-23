1/1
Mary S. Carl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary S. Carl, 76, of Chesapeake, VA passed away on August 21, 2020.

Born in North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Selma Ivey. She retired from the Chesapeake Health Department after 20 years of service. She enjoyed traveling to see lighthouses and gardening.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 23 years, H. Arthur Carl; daughter, Kim White; son, Mark White; and two brothers, Willie Ivey, Jr., and Buddy Ivey.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved