1 September 1937 â€" 10 June 2019Blackwater, VA has lost one of its finest. Mary Sandra Baum passed away peacefully on June, 10th 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Sandra was a true Southern Belle, born and raised in Gadsden, AL. Her beautiful smile was contagious. Her strong spirit kept us together through thick and thin. Sandy served her country as a Navy spouse and served her city of Virginia Beach as the devoted wife of local farmer and 28-year City Council member John Alison Baum. Together they were pioneers in many projects including agricultural preservation and the creation of the Virginia Beach Amphitheatre. Sandy also enjoyed a 23-year career with the Bank of America. Most of all, she loved the farm life; a mother to all humming birds and natureâ€™s other wonders.Sandy cherished her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren: daughter Kim E. Miller and her husband Eldon L. Miller, III of Moyock, NC; son David K. Epley and his wife Luann of Va. Beach, VA; grandson Matthew Miller and his wife Christina Cartwright of Raleigh, NC; grandson Stephen Miller and his wife Michelle Moody of Shalimar, FL; granddaughters Elizabeth and Carolina Epley of Va. Beach, VA; and great grandchildren Henry, Elliot, and Rylee. Sandra was predeceased by her husband John A. Baum and parents Carl and Jane Griffith of Rainbow City, AL.We would like to thank her many friends and caregivers for the support they provided. Please join us for a service at Blackwater Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, June 14th 2019 at 2:30 pm where we will celebrate her wonderful life. The family will receive family and friends at her residence following the service. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary