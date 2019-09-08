The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
at her home
Resources
Mary Shiflet Lewis Obituary
Mary "Mimi" Shiflet Lewis, 90, of Chesapeake, VA, went to be with Jesus on September 3, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14 th atÂ 1:00 pm atÂ Altmeyer Funeral

Home located at 929 South Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake. Her son, Sam LewisÂ ofÂ Middle Cross Baptist Church,Â will be officiating. A time of fellowship will be observed at 12:00 pm preceding the service.

MimiÂ was born inÂ Augusta, GA onÂ January 5, 1929. MimiÂ enjoyedÂ spending time with her three children, seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

She was a charter member of Middle Cross Baptist Church.Â Until recently, she operated an active prayer chain which she established with her sister, Mildred. She loved plants and cooking for her family.

MimiÂ is survived byÂ her son, Sam and his wife, Liz; her son, Tommy and his wife, Darlene; and her daughter, Terrie and her husband, John. Mimi is preceded in death byÂ her beloved sister, Mildred; her parents, Harvey Hatcher and Mildred Lucille Shiflet; and her three brothers -Harvey, Delmar, and Bob.

As she left her physical life, she did so with the blessed assurance that we would all be together again soon in heaven.

Friends and family will be received at her home following her memorial service.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019
