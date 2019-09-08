|
|
Mary "Mimi" Shiflet Lewis, 90, of Chesapeake, VA, went to be with Jesus on September 3, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14 th atÂ 1:00 pm atÂ Altmeyer Funeral
Home located at 929 South Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake. Her son, Sam LewisÂ ofÂ Middle Cross Baptist Church,Â will be officiating. A time of fellowship will be observed at 12:00 pm preceding the service.
MimiÂ was born inÂ Augusta, GA onÂ January 5, 1929. MimiÂ enjoyedÂ spending time with her three children, seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
She was a charter member of Middle Cross Baptist Church.Â Until recently, she operated an active prayer chain which she established with her sister, Mildred. She loved plants and cooking for her family.
MimiÂ is survived byÂ her son, Sam and his wife, Liz; her son, Tommy and his wife, Darlene; and her daughter, Terrie and her husband, John. Mimi is preceded in death byÂ her beloved sister, Mildred; her parents, Harvey Hatcher and Mildred Lucille Shiflet; and her three brothers -Harvey, Delmar, and Bob.
As she left her physical life, she did so with the blessed assurance that we would all be together again soon in heaven.
Friends and family will be received at her home following her memorial service.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019