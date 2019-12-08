|
|
Dame Mary Sigillo Barraco, 96, died peacefully in her home on December 6, 2019. She was a native of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and a resident of Virginia Beach since 1950. She was the daughter of the late Fortunato (Fred) and Leona Colpaert Sigillo McAvoy, and was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph John Barraco.
Mary was a graduate of Verhaeren School, Santa Maria College, Renaix, Belgium, National Conservatory of Music and Drama, Renaix, Belgium, college Business, English, Mathematics, Rapid Reading, Norfolk, VA. She at the age of 7 moved to Belgium with her mother and at the age of 17 became a freedom fighter and joined the resistance with World War II on the horizon. She attained the rank of Captain and was a liaison officer for two Canadian regiments. She aided paratroopers in reaching safety and their units. She helped Jewish people to escape from the Nazis. She was engaged to another resistance fighter, Arthur Libre and both were later captured in France and jailed by the Nazis. Arthur was executed in 1943 while Mary remained in prison. Mary was moved to a number of prisons where she experienced torture, beatings, sterilization and confinement. She was most proud of the inscription she wrote on every wall of each prison, "It is only after you have lost your freedom that you appreciate its value". She was decorated by Prince Charles of Belgium in 1946 for her service in the war. Mary returned to the United States in 1946 and was protected daily by the F.B.I. after being threatened by the Nazis.
Mary was determined that her mission in life was to speak out about the tyranny of war. She spoke to thousands of schools and college students, numerous military groups, service and community organizations, church groups and political organizations. In 2004, Mary was Knighted in the Order of the Crown by order of King Albert II of Belgium and was awarded the title of Dame. She became involved in politics in Virginia working for the campaigns of Senator A. Joseph Canada, Senator John Warner, Congressman G. William Whitehurst, and Congressman Paul Trible.
Mary was a devote Roman Catholic and was a member of Star of the Sea Catholic Church
She is survived by her grandson, Leon I. Smith, V of Virginia Beach and several cousins, nephews and nieces.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM by the Reverend Father Esteban DeLeon. Entombment will be in Princess Anne Memorial Park. The family will receive friends in the funeral home, Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Memorial donations may be made to The Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters or the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019