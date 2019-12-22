The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 335-4395
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Riverside Memorial Cemetery-Norfolk
1000 East Indian River Road,
Norfolk, VA
Mary Smith Ruckle


1925 - 2019
Mary Smith Ruckle Obituary
Mary Smith Ruckle, age 94, of Poquoson, VA, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Shawboro, NC on November 27, 1925 to the late Harry H. Smith and Sallie Garrington Smith and was the widow of Philip Stephen Ruckle, Sr. She was an active member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Chesapeake, New Hope United Methodist Church in Hertford and Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Poquoson. She was a Great Bridge High School Band Parent, a volunteer at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, a docent at the Newbold White House in Hertford and a volunteer at food pantries in both North Carolina and Virginia. She was a lifelong volunteer giving to and supporting many community initiatives in her lifetime. And, above all, she was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and sister who will be deeply missed.

Mrs. Ruckle is survived by a daughter, Phyllis R. Earley of Poquoson, VA; three sons, Philip S. Ruckle, Jr. (Pat) of Manteo, NC, Michael W. Ruckle of Virginia Beach, VA and Jeffrey L. Ruckle of Port Orchard, WA; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; a sister, Maxine Leiler of Durham, CT, a brother, Edward Smith of Virginia Beach, VA; a multitude of nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by Rev. Renee Edwards. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Riverside Memorial Cemetery-Norfolk, 1000 East Indian River Road, Norfolk, VA. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Ruckle family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019
