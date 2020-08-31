1/1
Mary "Joyce" Staiger
Mary "Joyce" Staiger, 77, of Norfolk, VA passed away on August 29, 2020.

Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Mary and Charles Staiger, Sr. She served honorably in the U. S. Air Force. She also retired as a Registered Nurse and if she could have, she would have taken care of the world.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Staiger, Jr. Left to cherish her memories is her wife of 23 years, J.J. Junker; daughter, Sara Kendrick; son, Matthew Kendrick; ten grandchildren; three sisters; and many friends.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, from 2 to 3 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Norfolk SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
1
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
