Services H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments 1501 Colonial Avenue Norfolk , VA 23517 (757) 622-7353 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Christ The King Church Tidewater Dr. Norfolk , VA View Map Interment Following Services Forest Lawn Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Mary Shortt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Stokley Shortt

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Constance Stokley Shortt, 84, died peacefully in her â€œOcean Viewâ€ home on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was a native and lifelong resident of Norfolk and was the daughter of the late John Marion and Freida James Stokley. She was preceded in death by her son John R.Shortt. â€œConnieâ€ as she was called, was a devout Catholic who attended Norfolkâ€™s Sacred HeartSchool, Holy Trinity School and was a 1953 graduate Crusader of Norfolk Catholic High School(NCHS). She was co-owner of Stokleyâ€™s Services, Inc., (her fatherâ€™s HVAC business started in1934) alongside her husband Richard H.â€œDickâ€ Shortt. â€œConnieâ€ served as the 2nd generation, unwavering enthusiastically as the GM, Comptroller, Bookkeeper and was always lovingly referred to as â€œThe Real Bossâ€ by her husband. Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 63 years, Richard H. Shortt; whom she met in the 1st grade was adored by and became High School Sweethearts; her daughters, Diann Shortt Marlow and her husband Stephen, and Marian Shortt Schutts; her sons, James Stokley Shortt and Robert D. Shortt and his wife Marsha and her son Danny. She is also survived by 8 Grandchildren (Brandon, Jay, Joseph, Crystal, Jessica, Stephanie, Candice and Marian M) and 15 greatgrandchildren Other survivors include her lifelong friend of 75 years, Katharine Wheat Erickson who was also the founding member of their â€œSenior SeÃ±oritasâ€ girls club, keeper of their hilarious childhood and adult antics and mishaps; Katherine Cando, Connieâ€™s Bloody Mary pal, who with her lighthearted ways and quick wit always managed to keep Connie company, and who was willing to help Connie accomplish whatever goal and task Connie had on her â€œto doâ€ list; and Val Brown, Connieâ€™s personal nurse, true friend & companion, who remained steadfast, by her side â€œto the endâ€, holds a very special love and place forever within the Shortt family. As a mother of five children, Connie somehow managed the time to be extremely active in all of their sports events, being their most loyal fan. She was an active Member of The Catholic Daughters, coordinated numerous fundraising events for â€œCatholic Highâ€, served as reunion coordinator for NCHS, and was a member of the Red Hat Club. She embraced being Den Mother of Troop 364, to Girl Scout Volunteer, to lunch mom, to even insisting in helping her youngest daughter (who was only 14 at the time) much to her husbandâ€™s chagrin, deliver the morning newspaper, in their neighborhood alongside her ever faithful, companion lab â€œBearâ€. Connie was extremely determined to remain active and involved in all aspects of all her children and grandchildrenâ€™s lives. She was headstrong and yet unquestionably the kindest and most gentle soul we have been blessed to have known and loved. Connie will be forever remembered, loved, cherished and deeply missed by all. She was and is â€œOur Sunshine, Our Only Sunshine.â€ A Funeral Mass celebrating her life will be held on May 9,2019 at 11AM at Christ The King Catholic Church on Tidewater Dr. in Norfolk. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery immediately following the service. Please join the family and friends for a communal gathering,celebrating her life with food and beverages afterwards at Connie and Dickâ€™s â€œOcean Viewâ€ neighborhood pool/clubhouse at â€œHarbor Walkâ€: located on Harbor Walk Ave Norfolk, Va 23518 Memorial donations may be made to the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Renovation or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries