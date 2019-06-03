Mary Stuart Gaskill, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on the 25th of May 2019 in her daughterâ€™s home in New York City. A service in her memory will be held June 8th 2019 at 2pm with the Reverend Justine of the Coastal Virginia Unitarian Church, officiating. The church is located at 809 S. Military Highway in Virginia Beach, VA.Mary was born on the 4th of July 1940 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Gordon Gaskill and Betty Milton, both veteran war correspondents, and schooled in England and Switzerland. She attended Swarthmore College and then graduated from George Washington University in 1961. Mary was a lover of walks and enjoyed nature. She was passionate about green politics and social justice. Mary is survived by her two sons, Kyle and Skye Hauptman, daughter Tara Averill and three grandchildren, Fiona, Liam and Ethan. The family of Mary wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Coastal Virginia Unitarian Church, The Edgar Cayce Foundation, siddha yoga and the members of her community garden where she found friendship, guidance and inspiration throughout her life. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary