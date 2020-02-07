|
Mary T Moran, 95, passed onto a new life on February 2, 2020. She was born in Bound Brook, NJ, but made Chesapeake, Virginia home since 1973. Mary was a singer and an actress until WWII when she worked at a munitions factory. During that time she also volunteered singing at military installations and hospitals. She was a dedicated Marine Corps wife for over thirty years and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her cherished husband of over 61 years, Bill Moran; beloved parents Michael and Mary Kuziola; brothers Bernard, Chester, Edward and sister Helen.
Survivors include her brother Henry; three sons; Bill, Kevin (Anita), Mark (Deborah) and daughter Mary (Chris); grandchildren Brandon (Nicole), J.J., Elizabeth, Mitchell (Ashlie), Billy (Kelsey) and great-granddaughters Layla and Taylor.
Words that best describe Mary from those who knew her are happy, generous, sweet natured, positive, tough, strong, talented, funny and loving to all. She will be remembered also for the thousands of ceramics she made and gave to everyone, a beautiful singing voice, a love for flowers, enjoyment in spoiling her grandchildren, baking, celebrating every occasion with great joy, and making others feel important. Her strong faith was used until the end of her life as she was a bright light even in sickness.
Mary was a devout Catholic and active in Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She will be missed by all as she made the world a better place.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Catherine's of Siena in Wake Forest, N.C. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 7, 2020