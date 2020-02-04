|
Mary "Pepper" Termini, 71, passed away on February 1, 2020, at her home in Virginia Beach, Virginia, surrounded by her family. Born in Maryland to Alphonse and Ruth Bruno, she was raised in Norfolk, graduating from Norfolk Catholic High School and Averett University.
Pepper met her loving husband, John, in 1968 in Rota, Spain. Following their marriage, Pepper and John lived in New Jersey and then Oklahoma, where their union brought forth two children, Angela and Christopher. After raising their family in Colonial Heights, Virginia, for 14 years, the couple returned to Pepper's childhood home of Tidewater in 1997. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter, Pepper's love for her family was unbounded. Through her kindness, grace, and generosity, Pepper illuminated all who knew her. A lifelong artist, Pepper loved to draw, and produced in retirement a number of graphite pencil works that capture her spiritual essence.
Pepper's memory will live in her husband John; daughter Angela; son Christopher and his wife Julie; grandsons Jack and Michael; brothers Francis A. Bruno and James A. Bruno; sisters Catherine Wishnosky, Virginia Bowden, Marian Vollmer; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends who felt the warmth of Pepper's love. She is predeceased by her parents, brother Alphonse Bruno, Jr., and sister Ann Deaton.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, at 11 a.m. on February 5, 2020. Please visit to make contributions to the in Pepper's honor. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 4, 2020