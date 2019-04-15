The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Mary Thompson Baker Prentiss, 96, Chesapeake, VA, passed away April 12, 2019.She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph H. â€œHalâ€ Prentiss, Sr., and her beloved son, Robert Stewart Baker.Native of Washington, NC, she retired after 30 years of civil service with Norfolk Naval Base in finance and accounting.Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Cynthia M. Baker; four grandchildren; two step-children, Carol Everett and Hal Prentiss, Jr.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel on Friday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 3 p.m. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 15, 2019
