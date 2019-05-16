The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Turnbow Crawford Obituary
VIRGINIA BEACH- Mary Crawford, 71, passed away May 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A native of Portsmouth, she was predeceased by her parents, Defellow Turnbow and Margaret Marriner Greene. Mary enjoyed many things including her time as a member of the Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital Auxiliary where she last served as a board member as well as First Vice President. Being with her auxiliary friends working in the gift shop or hosting special events to raise funds for those in need gave her a great deal of pleasure. Mary also enjoyed creative cooking with her sous chef Gail, hosting many friends at her home. She loved gardening and live plants . . . with more than 100 scattered throughout her home.When Mary wasnâ€™t cooking, volunteering or gardening, she loved her days at the beach with her daughter and best friend Melinda, grandsons, Blake and Taylor, and of course her husband Bert. Her journey to the beach was simplified by the use of an old converted golf cart known as Maryâ€™s Beach Wagon, aka MBW. Mary was always a humble caregiver to any person or friend in need. Sunday services at Spring Branch Community Church filled her spirit with joy and love. Mary and Bert traveled as much as possible. They bonded 42 years of marriage into a love that grew stronger with age. Mary made her mark on many hearts and will be missed.Left to cherish her memory are her husband Bert; daughter Melinda C. Cummings; sister, Linda â€œSissyâ€ Turnbow; brother, Albert Greene, Jr. and wife Pam; sister-in-law, Suzi Crawford; grandsons, Blake Crawford Cummings and Taylor Cummings; and close friends and cousins, Mary Lillian White and Teresa Crawford Andrews and husband Ed.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Pastor Michael Simone. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make amends with someone to make the world a better place. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 16, 2019
