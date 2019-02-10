|
Mary Vivian Scott Bell went to be with the Lord, Monday, February 4, 2019 surrounded by her family in Maryview Hospital. Mary was born in Seaboard, North Carolina to the late Willie Fred and Hannah Reid on March 11, 1951. Leaving to cherish her beautiful memories are her son: Darryl F. Bell, brother Wilburst B. Scott, sister Jacqueline Scott-Awana (Okon) of Orlaudo Hardie, Betty J. Riddick, Sandra D. Bell a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many relatives and friends. A funeral will be held 12:00 pm, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. Interment Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019