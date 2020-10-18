Mary (Vinnie) Kilpatrick Fussell, of Woodland Drive passed away at the age of 87, October 16, 2020. She was born and raised in Portsmouth, VA and was the 9th of 13 children born to the late Byron and Mildred Robinson Kilpatrick.
Mary Vinnie was an active member of the Church of St. Therese in Chesapeake, VA. She enjoyed coaching for many years in the local youth leagues and often could be seen running up and down the courts telling the refs how they should be calling the game. Her family and children were the center of her life and would rather play with the kids then be inside socializing with the adults. With family reunions, as her highlight, you would always find her outside with the kids but, above all else she was known as "Dee's favorite".
She will always be remembered as a great mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, godmother, friend, coach and head fan at all the games of her kids.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dewey Fussell, her grandson James Strickler and her favorite Aunt Mary "Dee Bird" Robinson.
She leaves behind three sons, Dewey Fussell and wife Laurie of Chesapeake, James (Rock) Fussell and wife Jeanette of Portsmouth, John Fussell of Suffolk; two daughters, Mary Anne Hurdle and husband Bobby of Portsmouth and Alice Erickson and husband Gerald of Chesapeake. Also, 8 grandchildren Jareth Strickler, Danielle Mundy, Roman Hurdle, Lilburn Hurdle, Kayla Corbiere, Shelby Bassili, Victoria Fussell and Matt Fussell. A sister, Alice Blanche Bailey and husband Nick of Suffolk and a brother, John (Butch) Kilpatrick of Rocky Mount, NC and many wonderful godchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, VA. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com
.