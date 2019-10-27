The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Mary Virginia Wiggins


1956 - 2019
Mary Virginia Wiggins Obituary
Mrs. Mary Wiggins passed away October 21, 2019. She was born to the late Sydney and Mary Hyman, December 15, 1956. She graduated from First Colonial High School and obtained her B.S. at St. Augustine College, and received her MED at Old Dominion University. Because of her love for education she became a Doctoral Student at Virginia Tech. She worked in Suffolk and Virginia Beach School system for 28 years. Mrs. Wiggins was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and was also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Later in life Mary joined SGI-USA Inc. a Buddhist Religious organization. Mary leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, Reginald Wiggins; special cousins, Calvin Williams Jr., Carolyn Jones, Larry Williams, and Cythnia Ragland. Funeral service will be Monday, 10/28/2019, 12noon at Beach Funeral Services with a viewing 1hr prior to service. Interment to follow at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to an organization of your choosing in Mary's name. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019
