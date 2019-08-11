|
Mary W. â€œPatchesâ€ Jones was called home on August 9, 2019. Born in Isle of Wight County the daughter of the late Charlie E. Williams and Ethel M. Gay, and the widow of James Robert Jones, Patches spent most of her life in Suffolk, VA.She was proud to have been a member of the first graduating class of the Louise Obici School of Nursing where she trained to answer her calling as a dedicated nurse and built lifelong friendships. She worked at Obici, did private duty nursing with her sisters and then retired from nursing at Nansemond Convalescent Center after more than 25 years of service. Patches was first and foremost a devoted mother, wife and grandmother and someone who took the greatest pleasure in taking care of others, especially her large extended family. She was a wonderful southern cook who also enjoyed gardening and any creative task. She was a member of Western Branch Baptist Church and the Ruth Bible Class. In her most recent years, she was a beloved resident of the Lakes at Litchfield where she participated in many activities and was always the life of the party. Survivors include her sister, Christine Whitley, three children, Wayne â€˜Slimâ€™ Jones and wife Terri of Windsor, VA, Deborah J. Cardwell and husband Andy of Wilmington, NC, Amy Jones and husband Chris Register of Pawleys Island, SC. Her four grandchildren, Leigh Ann Jones, Grady Thomas Jones and wife Rachel, Sydney Clair Register, Clayton Andrew Register and one great-grandchild Kaylee Anne Jones; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family who Aunt Patches dearly loved. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Western Branch Baptist Church. Internment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Parr Funeral Home Monday, August 12 from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. and at other times at Wayne and Terri Jones. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019