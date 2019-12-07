|
|
Mary West Crocker Ball passed away at Arbor Acres in Winton-Salem, N.C. on Monday, December 2, 2019. Born in Norfolk, Virginia on September 28, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Lotzia Frederick Crocker and Mary Margaret West Crocker. Following her graduation from Maury High School in Norfolk, she attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg. After college, she worked in management for 12 years at WTAR TV in Norfolk, and also for an advertising agency in New York.
In 1963 she married William "Bill" Lancaster Ball, Jr. They lived in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, and in 1971 moved to Richmond where they raised their two sons, Billy and Ricky. She was a successful real estate agent for 20 years in the Richmond area. In 2005 Mary West and Bill moved to Winston-Salem to be near their grandsons and quickly became part of the vital Arbor Acres community.
Mary West was predeceased by her husband Bill and is survived by her sons Frederick Crocker Ball of Charlotte, NC and William Lancaster Ball, III (Pamela) of Winston-Salem. "G'anmommie" was also loved very much by two grandsons William Lancaster Ball, IV and Matthew Robert Ball.
A private memorial service and internment will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church.
The family is grateful for the skilled and compassionate care provided by the remarkable staff of Arbor Acres and ask that, in lieu of flowers, any memorial gifts be directed to the Resident Assistance Fund of the Arbor Acres Retirement Community, 1244 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 7, 2019