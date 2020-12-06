Mary Winburn Shoemaker Rumsey was born on August 7, 1926 to Florence and James Winburn. A native of South Carolina, she lived in Patrick, Columbia, and Charleston before moving to Norfolk, VA with her first husband George W. Shoemaker, Sr. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, George W. Shoemaker, Sr. and Dexter C. Rumsey II; and her sister Maggie Winburn Thomas and cousin Carolyn Winburn Goffigon.
She attended the University of South Carolina, Norfolk College of William and Mary, now Old Dominion University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education. Mary received her Master of Science in Education Degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Following her graduation from Virginia Tech she became a member of the Beta Gamma Chapter of Delta Phi Epsilon, a National Honorary Fraternity in Business Education for persons with advanced degrees.
Mary was a member of Royster Presbyterian Church, Elizabeth River Woman's Club, Executive Club of Hampton Roads, Cosmopolitan Club of Greater Richmond. A past member of the Junior Woman's Club of Norfolk, and La Sertoma for which she represented the Norfolk Club on the International Boards.
Her employment has been with South Carolina Aeronautics Commission, Virginia Power and Norfolk Public Schools, teaching 22 years at Granby High School in the Business Education Department.
Mary was passionate about education. After her retirement she continued to teach business courses for Norfolk Public Schools Adult Education Services. Mary loved her community, traveling, playing bridge and entertaining friends. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her Son George W. Shoemaker, Jr. (Anne) of Norfolk VA; Daughter Kathryn Shoemaker Oti (Carlos) of Richmond VA; Six Grandchildren Lauren Cross (Taylor) of Suffolk VA, Amelia Shoemaker of New Jersey, Lawson Cumming of Richmond, VA, Mabel Cumming of New York, NY, Mary Gwen Cumming of Richmond, VA, Lucas Oti of Richmond, VA; and two great grandchildren Hailey and Hannah.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Friday, December 11 at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Brian Harroff of Royster Presbyterian Church will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to the Beta Gamma Chapter of Delta Phi Epsilon https://dphie.org/
or Royster Presbyterian Church https://www.roysterpc.org/
Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com