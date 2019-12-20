Home

Kempsville Baptist Church
5204 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Kempsville Baptist Church
5204 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Kempsville Baptist Church
5204 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA
Mary "Debbie" Yancey Obituary
Mary Deborah "Debbie" Kight Yancey, 67, loving wife and mother, died peacefully on Dec. 18, 2019 in her Virginia Beach home surrounded by family following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Helen Kight; sister, Helen "Snookie" Kight; and brother, Wayne Kight.

Debbie is survived by her husband of 39 years, Roy; daughter, Kristin (husband Michael, children Caleb and Madelyn); son, Michael; sister, Ruth "Sissy" (husband Don); brother, Chuck (wife Liz); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Debbie worked with the finance and later, accounting department of Parks and Recreation for the City of Virginia Beach as an Account Clerk Supervisor for 36 years. While employed she was also an active volunteer with school activities for both of her children as well as community programs and events. She was very involved with her church family of Kempsville Baptist Church in Virginia Beach.

After retirement, Debbie enjoyed planning and traveling on the "high seas" with her husband, Roy, as well as spoiling her grandchildren, spending time with her "KHS Sisters," and overseeing high school reunions for the Kempsville High School class of 1970.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 at Kempsville Baptist Church, (5204 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.) The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuenralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Debbie's memory.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 20, 2019
