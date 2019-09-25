|
|
Mary Yates Jones, 85, of Chesapeake passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Walter and Dorothy Yates. Mary grew up in South Norfolk and graduated from South Norfolk High School then later in life graduated the Tidewater Community College nursing program. Mary loved the beach, golf, dancing at the VFW, Christmas, and took pride in her tropical oasis in her yard. Mary treasured her lifelong friendships and her neighbors who would all remind you that Mary could sure put you in your place!
Along with her parents,she was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Herman Lee Jones.
She is survived by her three children, David Lee, Carol Lynn and Kenny Alan; and three grand children, Melony, Christy and Alyssa along with four great grand children.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake at 11 a.m. with the family receiving friends at the funeral home one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the or the . To view the service if unable to attend or to leave a condolence to the family, please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 25, 2019