LACOMBE, LA- Yvonne Lovingood, 84, passed away on May 13, 2020. A native of Louisville, KY, and longtime resident of Tidewater, VA, she was a former member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Suffolk and a current member of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Pearl River, LA. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Rev. Richard W. Lovingood; daughter, Rebecca Lynn Lovingood; son, David Lee Lovingood and wife Tonya Marlowe; sister, Anne Harmon; two grandsons, Dominic and Benjamin Lovingood; and former daughter-in-law, Tina Lovingood.
A private service will be held on Friday, May 22, at 11 AM in St. Andrew Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Gillian Weighton. Friends are invited to view and pay their respects on Thursday from 10 AM - 4 PM. Burial will be in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery. Please make a donation to your favorite charity. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.