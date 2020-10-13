It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, MaryAnn Romska on her 78th birthday. Born in Detroit, Michigan on October 11, 1942. MaryAnn departed this world on October 11, 2020 after a brief illness. She was a 45-year resident of Virginia Beach. She retired after 25 years of faithful and dedicated civil service at the Norfolk Naval Base in the Base Police and NAVPTO offices. Her lifelong hobbies included horticulture, ornithology, travelling, collecting & reading volumes of books, visiting modern art museums, and listening to her beloved Beatles, Peter Paul & Mary, and Celtic rock. She was extremely proud of her two grandsons attending Virginia Commonwealth University and spoke with them at length on the phone every week. MaryAnn leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughter and family: Suzanne & Ruben Leenders, their sons Sebastian and Bodhi in Smithfield, VA; and her loving son Kent Romska in Richmond, VA; as well as her brother Michael Matyas and his wife Kathy in Dearborn, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the Norfolk Botanical Gardens, The Parkinson's Foundation, or The American Cancer Society
. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
