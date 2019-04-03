Home

Marybelle "Mitzie" Middleton

Marybelle "Mitzie" Middleton Obituary
Marybelle â€œMitzieâ€ Middleton, 92 entered into eternal rest March 31, 2019. Born in Crescent Township, Pennsylvania, she was a retired cafeteria worker.She is survived by son Dennis (Denise), daughter Debra Knowles, grandchildren Ashley (Nick) Shakallis, Dustin (Pam) and Shawn (Heather) Knowles, and great grandchildren Noah and Summer Knowles, Evan, Alex and Luke Shakallis, Brady and Jax Mathews.She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years Andrew Carl Middleton, daughter Terri, son in law Ronald Knowles and long-time companion Hastel â€œMacâ€ McDaniel.The family would like to thank Dianna Baughman and the care givers at Hearts at Home, Interim Healthcare Hospice and Dr. Flint Walker for their compassionate and exceptional care.A graveside service will be held at Hampton National Cemetery on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CHKD. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019
