Marylyn Hartz Leonard, 79, of Chesapeake passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Raised in Waverly, Virginia, she is the daughter of the late Arthur Paul and Mary Frances Rogers Hartz.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Moe and a son Stephen. Marylyn is survived by sons James, Thomas, David, and Wylie; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as many beloved extended family members and dear friends.
The family will receive friends to celebrate Marylyn's life from 2 -3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake 23322.
Marylyn was a lifelong equestrian whose passion for horses was unmatched. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contributions may be made to www.equikids.org. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2020