SUFFOLK - Maryvonne Hobbs Brinkley, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, at Lake Prince Woods, where she resided the past nine years. She was born August 3, 1923, in Hobbsville, NC. She graduated from Hobbsville High School in 1940 and moved to Suffolk, where she took business classes and then continued to reside while employed at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as an administrative assistant. She met her future husband, Clarence Brinkley, while he was serving in the United States Navy. They married in 1945. She was a member of Eureka Baptist Church, the Ida K. Brinkley Sunday school class, and the Audrey Gordon Circle. She was also a member of the church choir for many years.
After their five children were born and the youngest had entered school, she decided to further her education. In 1969 at the age of 46, she graduated from Obici Memorial Hospital School of Practical Nursing. While working at Obici as a licensed practical nurse (LPN), she continued her education at Tidewater Community College and in 1976, at age 53, fulfilled her lifelong desire to become a registered nurse (RN). She worked in the medical surgical nursing units, the intensive care unit, and in utilization review. She also taught at Obici's School of Practical Nursing and worked as an office nurse in a physician's office. When she subsequently served as a hospital volunteer, she had dedicated more than 30 years of her life to nursing.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Carlton Clarence Brinkley Sr., and her parents, Ephraim Jackson Hobbs and Sarah Francis "Sallie" Brown Hobbs. She was the youngest of 10 children. Her nine deceased siblings include Carrie Trotman, Nellie Riddick, Eunice Ward, Julia Adams, baby boy Hobbs, Callie Harry, Mattie May Womble, Oliver Hobbs, and E.J. Hobbs Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her four daughters and one son: Becky Case (Frank) of Suffolk and grandchildren Ben Case (Catherine) and great-grandchildren Mason, Sally, and Holden Case, Dave Case (Maribeth) and great-grandchildren Owen and Andrew Case, Sarah McBrien (Mike) and great-grandchildren Mallory, Cameron, and Emma McBrien; Mary Heath (Jimmy) of Carrollton, VA, and grandchildren Ryan Heath and Shayna Pitman (Charlie) and great-grandchildren Avery Heath and Charlie Pitman Jr.; Carolyn Andrews (Andy) of Jonesborough, TN, and grandchildren Ned Andrews (Melodee) and great-grandchild Edith Baines Andrews, John Andrews (Mary) of Bethesda, MD, and great-grandchildren Cecilia, Gemma, Lawrence, Gianna, and John Paul Andrews, Gary Andrews of Denver, CO, and great-grandchild James Andrews; Claire Gardner (Greg) of Damascus, MD, and grandchildren Andrew Gardner (Kelsie) and Alison Gardner; COL Carl Brinkley, United States Army, Retired, (Paris) of San Antonio, TX, and grandchildren Shane and Reese Brinkley. Other survivors include many nieces and nephews.
During the final years of Maryvonne's life, her family grew to include her caregivers at Lake Prince Woods. The family deeply appreciates these caregivers, whose compassion, dedication, and patience made all the difference in the quality of her life.
There will be a private funeral followed by a private graveside service for the immediate family at Eureka Baptist Church in Corapeake, NC. Memorial donations may be made to the Clarence Brinkley Scholarship Fund of Cypress Ruritan Club, 144 Manning Road, Suffolk, VA 23434 or the Cemetery Fund of Eureka Baptist Church, P.O. Box 68, Corapeake, NC 27926. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com
.