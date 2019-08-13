|
|
Infant Mason Alexander Cerda of Virginia Beach, VA, was born and passed away on August 8, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Michael D. and Elizabeth Victoria Cerda; two sisters, Adrianne Penelope Cerda and Adelynne Elizabeth Cerda, both of Virginia Beach; maternal grandparents, Luis D. and Angela Ruiz Vasquez; and paternal grandmother, Chasity Robles, all of San Antonio, TX.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Colonial Grove Memorial Park on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 13, 2019