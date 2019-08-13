The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Colonial Grove Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Mason Cerda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Infant Mason Alexander Cerda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Infant Mason Alexander Cerda Obituary
Infant Mason Alexander Cerda of Virginia Beach, VA, was born and passed away on August 8, 2019.

He is survived by his parents, Michael D. and Elizabeth Victoria Cerda; two sisters, Adrianne Penelope Cerda and Adelynne Elizabeth Cerda, both of Virginia Beach; maternal grandparents, Luis D. and Angela Ruiz Vasquez; and paternal grandmother, Chasity Robles, all of San Antonio, TX.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Colonial Grove Memorial Park on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now