Mason Noel Hackworth, 16, of Chesapeake, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Born in Norfolk, he was the son of David Alan Hackworth and Mary Beth McMillan Hackworth. He was a member of River Oak Church. A rising junior, Mason attended Grassfield High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and the International Thespian Society. In his spare time, Mason loved to play his guitars, singing, playing video games, and hanging out with his friends, AKA Party Bus!
Including his parents, Mason is survived by his sister, Morgan, whom he absolutely adored; maternal grandparents, Tommy and Anne McMillan; paternal grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Hackworth; aunts and uncles, Charles and Wendy Hackworth, John and Kelly Kitchens, Curtis and Janet McMillan; cousins, Chase, Alexis, Cole, Kaitlyn, Taylor and Mary Anna.
Masonâ€™s life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Great Bridge Baptist Church. Rev. Mike Jones will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mason Hackworth Theatre Scholarship, C/O Grassfield High School, 2007 Grizzly Trail, Chesapeake, VA 23323.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 8, 2019