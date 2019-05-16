Mason R. Trask, Sr. of 2301 Leeward Shore Ct. Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on April 26, 2019 at the age of 98. He was born April 2, 1921 in Mexico, Maine. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Nell, his son Michael Trask and grandson Christopher M. Trask. He leaves behind 2 sons, Roger Trask and his wife Kathy and a son Mason Trask, Jr. and his wife Melissa. He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Mason senior was a highly decorated WWII Veteran and was a surviving crew member of the USS Yorktown CV-5 which was sunk by the Japanese on June 7th 1942 in the Battle of Midway. He went on to participate in many more battles during WWII. He retired in 1961 after 20 years of service as a Petty Officer with an Honorable Discharge. He loved to spend time with his wife traveling anywhere his camper would take him & Nell. He also loved to work in his yard and grow the biggest tomatoes possible. Mason gave his all to this great country and most of all to his family, which he believed was the most important thing a man could take care of, his family, and that is what he did! A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday May 17th at Princess Ann Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please send donations to 2301 Leeward Shore Ct., Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 16, 2019