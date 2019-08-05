|
Mason Sidney Bailey, 85, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A native of Findlay, OH, he was the owner of Bay West Transport (Merchants Delivery Service). He is survived by his four children: Mark Bailey, Scott Bailey (Trish), Melinda Fenton (Mitch), and Melanie Robino; eight grandchildren: Matthew, Monica, Amanda (Mike), John, Alex, Zachary, Daniel and Morgan. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Marie Bailey; and granddaughter, Victoria.
Mason had a work ethic most people would not understand and retirement was not an option. As a matter of fact, he was still driving in to work every day until two weeks before his passing. Mason had a passion for golf and looked forward to his tee times and golf trips with his â€œgolfing buddies.â€ He had a heart of gold and would do just about anything for anyone. Masonâ€™s biggest joy in life, was his family. Mason and Marieâ€™s home was always open to family and friends, and there was never an empty belly. He will be greatly missed by all.
Mason was a no-frills kind of guy; therefore he requested no service. His wish for his family and friends, was to not be sad, but to remember he had a wonderful full life. So, when you have an opportunity, have a drink and a laugh in his memory.
Because of his charitable heart, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, , or .
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, 2019