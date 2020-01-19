|
Mathias "Matt" John Steinmacher, age 81, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on January 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Julias and Margaret Steinmacher and was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Brenda J. Steinmacher. He was a Navy Veteran and retired from Norfolk NADEP as a Toolmaker/Supervisor. He took an early retirement in order to enjoy his favorite pastimes of fishing,
crabbing, scuba diving and travel.
He is survived by his children, Donna Lancaster (Kenny), David Steinmacher (Malia), Darrell Steinmacher, Matt Charles (Leah), and Marjorie Darden (Jimmy); a sister, Barbara Zigmund; 2 brothers, Jimmy and Billie Steinmacher; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Barbara Smith.
Matt was a dedicated and decorated Civil Servant and strong community leader who served many years as President of the Bayview Civic League. He was a member of the American Legion Post 327, a member of the Splashers Swim Club at Northside Park and was actively involved with the tidal waters and preservation of the Chesapeake Bay. And everyone knew Matt could fix most anything.
He loved his family dearly and was a special man who made lifelong friends almost everywhere he went. We are heartbroken to have lost him and he will missed by so many.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Legion Post 327. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020