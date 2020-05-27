Matthew Fontaine Maury Werth, Jr age 93, passed from this life into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 26th, 2020. Matt was born in Catonsville, Md. on July 30, 1926 at the home of his maternal grandmother. He was the son of Sallie Anne Warfield Cockey Werth and Matthew Fontaine Maury Werth. He was named for his father and for his great grandfather, Matthew Fontaine Maury, "The Pathfinder Of The Seas" and the father of the science of Oceanography. He spent his youth with his family in Allentown, PA, attended Woodberry Forest School in Virginia and entered Princeton University in 1944. He obtained a Leave of Absence to enlist in the US Navy at age 17. He became a "plank owner" (original crew) on the USS Amsterdam. He was a Radarman third class, and the ship served in Task Force 38 in the last operation against Japan during which the Japanese surrendered. He was discharged honorably in April 1947.
Matt returned to Princeton in Sept. 1948, after an absence of four years, on the GI Bill. He graduated in 1952 and was employed by Pan American-Grace Airways (Panagra, "The World's Friendliest Airline"). After training in Lima, Peru and Guayaquil, Ecuador, he was named station manager in Talara, Peru. After two years he was promoted to be Panagra's Special Representative to Colombia and Venezuela based in Bogota, Colombia.
In 1955 he returned to Virginia to marry Evelyn Byrd Page Hutcheson at Ware Episcopal Church in Gloucester, VA. They returned to Bogota where they lived until 1959. After financial training, he was appointed Business Manager and Membership Secretary of the Norfolk Museum of Arts and Sciences. In 1971, when it became the Chrysler Museum, he was offered the position of Business Manager of the Norfolk Symphony. He served there from 1972 to 1979. After the Symphony merged to become the Virginia Symphony, Matt accepted a position with Meredith Construction as Assistant to the President, and then Start-up General Manager of their new self-storage operation. He continued in that position for the next 21 years. Matt was a member of Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal Church and served 15 years on the board of the Episcopal Church Home.
His wife, Evelyn Byrd, died in 1986 after 31 years of happy marriage. In November 2000, Matt married Murrell Rickards Chadsey. They enjoyed life together until her death in October 2014. Matt is survived by his nephews, nieces, cousins, two step-children, numerous god-children and a multitude of close friends who will all miss him greatly. The family wishes to thank loving caregivers from Jewish Family Services, The Gardens of Virginia Beach, and Westminster Hospice Services for caring for Matt these last few years.
Matt was a kind and loving man who is remembered by all as being the epitome of a southern gentleman. A private graveside service will be held with immediate family, and a post-pandemic celebration of life event will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 27, 2020.