Matthew Gerald Fritzinger, 52, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1967 in Norfolk, Va. and graduated from Maury High in 1986. He owned a landscaping company and was a loving son, brother and uncle.
He was the son of the late Martin D. and Martha E. Fritzinger and is survived by 2 brothers, Martin E. Fritzinger and his wife Lea and their children Abigail, Sam, and Carter; and Mark T. Fritzinger and his wife Alexis and their children Isabella and Ariel.
A memorial service with Father Nixon Negparanon officiating will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7800 Halprin Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518.
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 18, 2019