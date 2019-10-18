The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
7800 Halprin Drive
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Fritzinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Gerald Fritzinger


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Gerald Fritzinger Obituary
Matthew Gerald Fritzinger, 52, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1967 in Norfolk, Va. and graduated from Maury High in 1986. He owned a landscaping company and was a loving son, brother and uncle.

He was the son of the late Martin D. and Martha E. Fritzinger and is survived by 2 brothers, Martin E. Fritzinger and his wife Lea and their children Abigail, Sam, and Carter; and Mark T. Fritzinger and his wife Alexis and their children Isabella and Ariel.

A memorial service with Father Nixon Negparanon officiating will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7800 Halprin Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518.

Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Download Now