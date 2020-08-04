Matthew Gordon Folts, 33, was found to have left Earth and rejoined our Creator on July 8, 2020. Matthew was born on October 25, 1986 in Fort Bragg, NC. He lived most of his early life in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia and graduated from Western Branch High School in Chesapeake, VA in 2004. He immediately enlisted in the USMC Reserves, where he served two tours of duty in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005 and 2008. Matthew was a Norfolk Police Officer in 2010, but left the department in 2011 to attend college. He started at Thomas Nelson Community College in Hampton, VA and then transferred to Houston Community College in Houston, TX where he earned an Associate of Science Degree in Biology in 2014. Matthew attended The University of Texas at Austin from 2014 through 2017, where he studied Microbiology and then switched to Social Work. While at UT, he was involved in numerous student groups and activities. While all were important to him, his work with fellow Veterans and with Voting Rights for ALL were his most valued. In 2018, Matthew became a Legal Assistant for the Texas Office of Attorney General in Austin, where he found much professional and personal fulfillment. He was outgoing, witty, and intelligent. He deeply cared for all creatures, great and small.
Matthew is survived by his sisters, Lillian and Laura Folts of Severna Park, MD; father, Jeffrey Folts of Severna Park, MD; mother, Martha Horsley of Newport News, VA; step-father, John C. Horsley, Jr. of Newport News, VA; girlfriend, Danielle Weidner of Orlando, FL; and an abundantly loving group of cousins, aunts and uncles, friends, fellow students, and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Sharon Folts; maternal grandparents, Edward and Gretchen Roche; and paternal grandparents, George and Mary Folts.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services are scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, Matthew's family requests that support or donations be made to helpend22.org
, nvf.org
, or vets4warriors.com
.