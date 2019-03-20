Matthew John Russo II unexpectedly passed away on March 16, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Matt was preceded in death by his loving parents, Bertha Buchanan Russo and Joseph P. Russo, Sr. Matt is survived by his son, Matthew Hayes Russo; Matthewâ€™s mother, Lori Russo Eanes (Jimmy); stepmother Josephine R. Russo; five siblings, Joseph P. Russo, Jr. (Sandra), Cynthia L. Russo (Kathy), James B. Russo, Sr. (Karen), Rosemarie Russo (Lisa) and Mary Beth Russo Blackwell (Alex); one uncle; two aunts; five nephews; five nieces; seven great-nephews; and two great-nieces; and numerous cousins and close friends, including a special companion, Hannah Mason.Matt was a 1972 graduate of Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, where he was a member of the football team. He was very successful in his business ventures. As a local entrepreneur, Matt formed many lasting business relationships and was well respected in his community. He was past president of Tidewater Produce, founder of Custom Air Trays Inc., founder of Phoenix Properties, co-owner of Blinds and More and partner of South Beach Properties. Mattâ€™s family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 20 at Foster Funeral Home, 1926 High St., Portsmouth. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 21 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 522 High St., Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House at rmhcnorfolk.org. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary