BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem COGIC
Virginia Beach, VA
Matthew L. Morris


1980 - 2020
Matthew L. Morris Obituary
40, went home to be with the Angels on February 24, 2020. He was a loyal Food Lion employee for 16 years. He was predeceased by his father, Clarence L. Morris Sr.; brother, Clarence Jr. He is survived by, his mother, Rose Morris; siblings, Dr. Mayria Morris, Dwyan Morris (Jennifer) and many others. Homegoing 11am, Thur., New Jerusalem COGIC, Va. Beach. Visitation 5-7pm, Wed., Beach Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CHKD Hospital. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2020
