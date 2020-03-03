|
40, went home to be with the Angels on February 24, 2020. He was a loyal Food Lion employee for 16 years. He was predeceased by his father, Clarence L. Morris Sr.; brother, Clarence Jr. He is survived by, his mother, Rose Morris; siblings, Dr. Mayria Morris, Dwyan Morris (Jennifer) and many others. Homegoing 11am, Thur., New Jerusalem COGIC, Va. Beach. Visitation 5-7pm, Wed., Beach Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CHKD Hospital. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2020