Matthew Ross Burrier
1982 - 2020
Matthew, (37), born Dec 21, 1982 in Virginia Beach, VA., passed away Jun 2, 2020. Preceded by his mother Lynette Burrier. Survived by his wife Tawny Kessler, and their three children Jason, Isabella, and Haisley Burrier. His father Gregory, & brother Charles Burrier. There will be a direct cremation with no services. A GoFundMe account has been established for memorial contributions at: https://gf.me/u/x6ym3f.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.
