Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Hastings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Hastings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie Hastings Obituary
Mattie (Mitzie) Hastings went to heaven August 10th 2019. Mitzie was a 50 year plus school bus driver for Chesapeake Public School. She was predeceased by Harold Addington Sr. second husband George William Hastings. Son Henry Clint Hastings. Parents John and Puline Gibbs. She left behind her best friend, her beloved cat Shanty also known as Monkey. Her son and daughter in-law Harold Addington Jr. (Katherine) and her Loving daughter Dinah Hastings. A huge amount of best people in the world, you know who you are. We love you all, thank you for your love, support and help.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.