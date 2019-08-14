|
|
Mattie (Mitzie) Hastings went to heaven August 10th 2019. Mitzie was a 50 year plus school bus driver for Chesapeake Public School. She was predeceased by Harold Addington Sr. second husband George William Hastings. Son Henry Clint Hastings. Parents John and Puline Gibbs. She left behind her best friend, her beloved cat Shanty also known as Monkey. Her son and daughter in-law Harold Addington Jr. (Katherine) and her Loving daughter Dinah Hastings. A huge amount of best people in the world, you know who you are. We love you all, thank you for your love, support and help.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 14, 2019