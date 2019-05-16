|
|
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, and Friend, Mattie James Sommerville Powell who was born on April 11th, 1929, quietly slipped into eternal rest on Saturday, May 11th, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 2 p.m. at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovahâ€™s Witnesses, 4650 Shoulders Hill Road, Suffolk, VA 23435. Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends and guests at 3:30 pm, at Steele-Bullock Funeral Home, 3950 Turnpike Rd. Portsmouth, VA 23701.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 16, 2019