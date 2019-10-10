|
|
Mattie Mae "Meme" George, 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born in Galax, VA to the late Thomas Jefferson and Virginia Mabe Hodge. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Charles George, Jr. a brother, Curtis Lee Hodge and was a member of Living Waters Christian Fellowship. A special thanks to Intrepid Hospice and the three lovely women that took wonderful care of her, Shelley French, Seanna Bridgewater and Amanda Black.
She is survived by her son, William C. George III (fiancÃ©e, Tracey L. Powell); four step-daughters; two sisters, Martha Sessoms and JoAnn Bidgood; four nephews and four nieces; and a host of loving extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM, Friday, October 11, in Living Waters Christian Fellowship by Rev. Nelson Fields. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Thursday from 7 to 8 PM.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 10, 2019