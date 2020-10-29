Mrs. Mattie P. McKoy-Robinson 82, of the 900 block of Oaklawn Ave. passed away quietly and peacefully on October 24, 2020. Born July 2, 1938 to the late Robert and Odessa Carter in Tyner, N.C. Mattie attended Norfolk Public Schools, graduating from Booker T. Washington High school in 1956. Mattie found her passion working with fashion and people. She went to work as one of the first black female Fashion Consultant for over 40 years at various specialty stores locally. Mattie was a lifetime member of Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church; later joining her daughter at Greater Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church. She is survived by her daughter, Rev. Sharon D. Hall, her only son Mr. Herman "Cheeco" Hall, Stepdaughter, Mrs. Tiffany Robinson Ramble (Varick) of Augusta, GA., and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday October 31, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Home, 7246 Granby St., Norfolk, VA 23505. Rev. Kenneth W. Crowder, Officiant, Rev. Dr. Kevin W. McGill, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. There will be a public viewing, October 30, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 6 p.m. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com
.