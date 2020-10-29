1/1
Mrs. Mattie P. McKoy-Robinson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Mattie P. McKoy-Robinson 82, of the 900 block of Oaklawn Ave. passed away quietly and peacefully on October 24, 2020. Born July 2, 1938 to the late Robert and Odessa Carter in Tyner, N.C. Mattie attended Norfolk Public Schools, graduating from Booker T. Washington High school in 1956. Mattie found her passion working with fashion and people. She went to work as one of the first black female Fashion Consultant for over 40 years at various specialty stores locally. Mattie was a lifetime member of Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church; later joining her daughter at Greater Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church. She is survived by her daughter, Rev. Sharon D. Hall, her only son Mr. Herman "Cheeco" Hall, Stepdaughter, Mrs. Tiffany Robinson Ramble (Varick) of Augusta, GA., and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday October 31, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Home, 7246 Granby St., Norfolk, VA 23505. Rev. Kenneth W. Crowder, Officiant, Rev. Dr. Kevin W. McGill, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. There will be a public viewing, October 30, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 6 p.m. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved