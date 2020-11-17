1/1
Mattie Swain Swindell
1933 - 2020

Mattie Swain Swindell, 87, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side.

Mattie was born in Elizabeth City, NC on Nov. 15, 1933 and lived there until 1944 when the family moved to Norfolk, VA where she graduated from Maury High School. She married Grover in July 1950, and in 1953 they purchased their first home moving to Virginia Beach.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Maggie Swain; husband, Grover Swindell; granddaughters, Neena Swindell and Brandy Swindell; and grandson, Dain Swindell.

She is survived by her children, Gary Swindell of Goldhill, NC and Paula Quidgeon of Virginia Beach, VA. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Shawnna Green and her husband David of Kent, OH; granddaughter, Angie Davidson, and her husband, Shane of Chesapeake, VA; grandson, Dustin Tanta-Quidgeon of Uncasville, CT; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thurs., Nov. 19, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers it was Mattie's greatest wish that you would make donations in her honor to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad. They have provided many years of loving service to her and to our community.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
