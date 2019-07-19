Home

Maureen Flanagan Schugardt


1942 - 2019
Maureen Flanagan Schugardt Obituary
She left quietly â€" we were not prepared. Too soon we told her, but she knew what was best for her. Quirky, unique, creative, intelligent, compassionate, adventuresome â€" embracing life. She was a gift to those who knew her and loved her.

Maureen Flanagan Schugardt (February 3, 1942-June 4, 2019) came to Va. Beach as a Navy wife. She was passionate about finding ways to help people and improve the world, one step at a time. She moved to Los Angeles in 2010 after the birth of her first granddaughter, Emily. She became the best grandmother ever and adored her two granddaughters, Emily and Natalie. She loved being part of her son's family, Jason, Junko, and the two girls. Family members, her sister (Patty Smith), and niece (Tricia Callahan) and her very special friend, Carol, will keep her memory with love.

The facts about Maureen's life are very interesting; college graduate, school teacher, Asst. Principal, and Librarian with the City of Va. Beach. She traveled to many countries, savoring the different cultures and food. Have backpack, will travel! But she was much more than what she did. In her honor, she would most appreciate that every person perform an act of kindness. A memorial service is planned for this summer in New Jersey where she started her life's journey.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 19, 2019
