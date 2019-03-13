The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Maureen McKenna Galvante, 59, born in Newark, NJ to James and Elizabeth McKenna (nee Kordoski) passed away on March 9, 2019. She retired from Chubb & Son Insurance Co. as a Human Resource Manager.Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Sandor Galvante; her sister, Ellen Reno; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Brown; and brother, Raymond McKenna. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday at the funeral home. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2019
