Maureen Murphy "Mikie" Greene, 68, of 169 Oliver Street, Hertford, NC, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in her home. Mrs. Greene was born in New York on October 20, 1950, and was the daughter of the late Donald Creeden and Joan Bentley Murphy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis and Chris Murphy. Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Johnny Ray Greene; five daughters, Vicky Rupert and husband, Tim, Wendy Greene, Carrie Frazier and husband, Ron, and Jenny Greene, all of Virginia Beach, VA, and Ashley Greene of Portsmouth, VA; four sisters, Donna Vaughn of Virginia Beach, Sharon Whitehorn and Colleen Golsbery, both of Chesapeake, VA, and Kathy Myers of Virginia Beach; three brothers, Pat Murphy of Alabama, and Donny and Jeff Murphy, both of Virginia Beach; and many grand and great-grandchildren. A private service will be held. Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary