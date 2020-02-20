|
Maureen Burke (Daly) Novarese died the 13th of February 2020. She was the youngest of three children, born in Arlington Virginia to William Edward and Barbara (Burke) Daly. She married Giulio Novarese in 2002 and together they were blessed with twin daughters, Julia Grace and Molly Barbara. Maureen graduated from Wakefield High School, and went on to graduate from Bridgewater College with a BS in Elementary Education; she later earned her Master's degree from George Washington University in Education and Human Development.
Maureen was a devoted teacher in the City of Virginia Public Schools and Fairfax County Schools. She was known as a dear friend and deeply caring person to all who knew her. She loved the beach, and vacationing with family, especially in Nags Head and Hawaii. She learned to speak Italian and visited her Italian relatives. As the wife of a man who traveled the world with his work, she managed the home with grace and love. Maureen raised her daughters to be grounded in their faith, self-sufficient and enjoy life to the fullest.
Maureen leaves a living legacy in her daughters, husband, family, friends, former students, and so many more. She is survived by her husband, Giulio Novarese, daughters Julia and Molly, two brothers, Matthew Daly and John Daly, and a large extended family.
Funeral will be held at St. Gregory's Catholic Church on the 22nd of February at 10:00. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to SGGS Endowment Fund at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic School.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020