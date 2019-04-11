The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
For more information about
Maureen Parker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Parker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maureen Parker Obituary
Maureen â€œMoeâ€ Parker, age 64, passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2019 after a courageous 4-year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Born the third of seven children on November 3, 1954 in Richmond Hill, NY to Frederick and Josephine McGee. She graduated from Christ the King High School in Middle Village, NY in 1972. She retired from Eye Care Center of Chesapeake working with Dr. Tom Cheezum and Dr. Andrew Miller in 2017.Maureen moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia in 1990 where she met and married her husband, Donnie Parker. Together they resided in Pungo, Virginia where they raised 6 children, Jennifer (Keith) Murphy, Michele (Mike) Anderson, Crystal (Chris) Crouse, Donald Parker, Nicholas Pirzl, and Gillian Pirzl. In addition to her children, Maureen also leaves behind her mother, three sisters, brother, six grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and her good friend, Thomas Pirzl. Maureen is predeceased by her father, Frederick McGee, father-in-law Delbert Parker, mother-in-law Nellie Parker, sister Carolyn (McGee) Mille, brother, Richard McGee, and son, Donald Lee Parker.A funeral service in memory of Moe will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at the Smith and Williams Funeral Home 4889 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A reception will follow at the Creeds Ruritan Club 1057 Princess Anne Road Virginia Beach, VA 23457.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network 1500 Rosecrans Avenue Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Download Now