Maureen â€œMoeâ€ Parker, age 64, passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2019 after a courageous 4-year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Born the third of seven children on November 3, 1954 in Richmond Hill, NY to Frederick and Josephine McGee. She graduated from Christ the King High School in Middle Village, NY in 1972. She retired from Eye Care Center of Chesapeake working with Dr. Tom Cheezum and Dr. Andrew Miller in 2017.Maureen moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia in 1990 where she met and married her husband, Donnie Parker. Together they resided in Pungo, Virginia where they raised 6 children, Jennifer (Keith) Murphy, Michele (Mike) Anderson, Crystal (Chris) Crouse, Donald Parker, Nicholas Pirzl, and Gillian Pirzl. In addition to her children, Maureen also leaves behind her mother, three sisters, brother, six grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and her good friend, Thomas Pirzl. Maureen is predeceased by her father, Frederick McGee, father-in-law Delbert Parker, mother-in-law Nellie Parker, sister Carolyn (McGee) Mille, brother, Richard McGee, and son, Donald Lee Parker.A funeral service in memory of Moe will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at the Smith and Williams Funeral Home 4889 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A reception will follow at the Creeds Ruritan Club 1057 Princess Anne Road Virginia Beach, VA 23457.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network 1500 Rosecrans Avenue Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 11, 2019