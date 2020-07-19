Maurice E. Beaulieu, Sr., age 99, much loved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 in Norfolk, VA. Married 62 years to Jeannette Estelle "Janet" Beaulieu, the love of his life, they parted only when he lost her to heaven in 2004.
Born in 1921 in Lowell, MA to Robea Ducharme Beaulieu and Leo H. Beaulieu, he joined the Navy after Pearl Harbor and became a Naval Aviator known as "Buzz." With Fighter Squadron 20 aboard USS ENTERPRISE (CV-6) he flew numerous combat engagements, including in the Battle of Leyte Gulf and the Second Battle of the Philippines. Buzz earned the Silver Star Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross and nine Air Medals, among others. Buzz made the Navy his career, serving with the VC-35 "Night Hecklers" in the Korean Conflict and training the VA-52 "Knight Riders" in the 1960s for combat in Vietnam.
At The Pentagon with Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1963-1965, he was a Commander with National Military Command Systems and JACE for the White House when President Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963.
Subsequently Buzz was executive officer at Nuclear Weapons Training Center Atlantic, Norfolk, then executive officer and acting commanding officer at Naval Air Systems Training & Equipment Command, Orlando, FL. In 1970, Commander Beaulieu retired after more than 28 years of active Naval Service.
Maurice, Sr., was predeceased by his beloved wife Janet; loving parents Leo and Robea Beaulieu; his five siblings and their spouses. Maurice, Sr, is survived by his three children and their spouses: Maurice E. Beaulieu, Jr. (Mary); Michele E. Nicosia (Vincent); Marc E. Beaulieu (Deborah); five grandchildren: Lara Pascoe (Stephen), Amy Becker (Jack), Michael Nicosia (Lindsey), Scott Beaulieu and Sean Beaulieu; six great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Crysta, Ava, Lila, Aiden and Alia; eight nieces and five nephews.
Retired Commander Beaulieu is to be inurned with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.
Buzz's family extends appreciation to the nurses and staff of Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital, Norfolk, especially the Camellia Unit team, for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, scholarship memorials may be made. Send Donations to: Alex B Haas Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o 293 Cranview Rd, Brewster, MA 02631. See www.alexbhaas.org
