Rev. Maurice Leroy Walker, 78, of Norfolk, Virginia, passed away peacefully in his home, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Helen Walker; sister, Margaret Oliver; a son, and a daughter. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Evon Walker; daughters, Katrina Walker and Shelly (Emanuel) Spain; son, Marvin Terry; stepchildren, Cynthia (Wayne) Little, Marshall (Lisa) Miller, Fredirco Miller, Crystal Dawson, Leo (Monique) Miller and a host of grandchildren. A viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby from 3:00pm-6:00pm. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St., Norfolk, VA 23505.



